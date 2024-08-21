Gas network supplies Burnley homelessness charity with fresh new makeover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fresh new look will welcome people supported by homelessness charity Emmaus Burnley, thanks to gas network, Cadent.

A team of volunteers from the gas network gave the charity’s community home and grounds a much-needed makeover, ensuring the people it helps out of homelessness receive a warm and inviting welcome.

Since opening in 2011, Emmaus Burnley has been providing a home for people who have experienced or been at risk of homelessness, at its Old Hall Street community building, as well as tailored support and work opportunities.

The charity can support up to 24 people, offering private rooms in a community home, help with work experience, training and support to enable people to progress and realise their goals.

The Emmaus Burnley team and the volunteers from Cadent

To give rooms a new look, a team led by Head of Safety and Assurance for Cadent in the North West, Paul Clarke, helped spruce up some of the private bedrooms with a lick of paint, and joined some of the formerly homeless people in cutting back foliage in the grounds to open up the gardens.

Cadent Safety Health Environment Security Specialist, Katherine Williams, said: “It’s always good to help such a worthy cause. What I like most is the community spirit and how Emmaus sees the best in people. It’s about looking forward rather than looking back and changing for a better future.”

Cadent’s Safety Health Environment Security Adviser, Kimberley Walters, added “It is eye-opening to see a charity out there supporting people and creating opportunities for their futures.”

The gas network has a long history of supporting Emmaus Burnley, with Paul Clarke, Cadent’s Head of Safety and Assurance in the North West, completing two sponsored sleepouts at Turf Moor to raise awareness and funds as well as a ‘brave the shave’ fundraiser with members of his team.

Cadent's Katherine Williams and Kimberley Walters

Paul also accompanied the charity on outreach to help rough sleepers and invited people supported by Emmaus find out more about the careers and job opportunities on a guided tour of the network’s main UK training centre.

Cadent began a two-year strategic corporate partnership with Emmaus UK in 2022, which ended in July, providing pro bono support, donating gifts in kind, raising awareness and volunteering, to help member Emmaus charities support people building back from homelessness across the UK.

Stephen Buchanan, Director of Emmaus Burnley, said: “We are very fortunate to be able to count on such fantastic support from Cadent staff from across the region. In particular, Paul has been brilliant, both at raising awareness of the plight of people who are street homeless during the sleepouts as well as raising vital funds and in helping Emmaus provide support in a refreshed environment at our community home. We love our new look, which will help people, who come to us for support, to grow and thrive here.”

To find out more or apply for support from Emmaus Burnley, please visit https://emmaus.org.uk/burnley/get-support/