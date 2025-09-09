From Sedentary to Slimming Superstar!

From Sedentary to Superstar: Michelle Crowned Rosegrove’s Woman of the Year Celebrations were in full swing last month at the Rosegrove Slimming World group, as inspirational member Michelle Brown was voted Woman of the Year 2025 by her fellow members after losing an incredible 4 stone and completely transforming her lifestyle.

When Michelle first joined Slimming World, she led a sedentary lifestyle, but through Slimming World’s Body Magic activity programme, she gradually built up her fitness. Today, she’s running 10k races and is training to take on the London Marathon next year a goal she never thought possible.

Michelle, who follows a vegan lifestyle, found the plan both easy and flexible. Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan works in perfect harmony with a plant-based diet, offering plenty of Free Foods like fruit, vegetables, pulses, rice, pasta and tofu, alongside Healthy Extras such as wholemeal bread, plant-based milks, nuts and seeds.

Michelle said: “I never imagined I’d be able to do any of this. Slimming World has completely changed my life, I’ve lost weight, gained confidence, and discovered a love of running. I’m so proud to be voted Woman of the Year by my group. It feels amazing to achieve my target weight and even more amazing to know I’ve got the confidence to take on the London Marathon!”

Michelle Before/After

Slimming World Consultant Denny, who runs the Rosegrove group, added: “Michelle is truly inspiring. She has shown how Food Optimising fits every lifestyle, including a vegan one, and how activity through Body Magic can completely transform your health and happiness. We’re all incredibly proud of her, she’s proof that with the right support, anything is possible.”

The Rosegrove Slimming World group meets every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7pm at Rosegrove Railway Club. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Denny on 07885 829895, or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find other local groups by entering your postcode.