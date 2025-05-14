From classroom to constable: Burnley student achieves her dream career

At just 22 years old, Katie Scholes is on the cusp of a successful career as a Police Constable with Norfolk Constabulary.

From her studies at Burnley College and then Burnley College University Courses (BCUC) to securing her dream role, Katie’s pathway exemplifies dedication, hard work and resilience.

We caught up with Katie and her tutor, Sarah Nicholson, to reflect on her incredible achievements and what lies ahead.

Katie’s passion for policing began right here at Burnley College: "I remember visiting here on an Open Evening, and stepping into a classroom to discover a CSI-style crime scene laid out. I fell in love with the idea of studying forensics instantly."

Katie Scholes: BCUC alumna; from classroom to Constable.

Her enthusiasm for science and its practical application inspired her to enrol on Burnley College’s Advanced Level Forensic Science course, a vocational study path which involved lots of hands-on experience.

After completing her two-year study programme, Katie saw BCUC as the ideal place to continue her studies, choosing their BA (Hons) Police Studies with Criminal Investigation degree:

"I’ve always liked the idea of staying close to home, working part-time and focusing fully on my studies.

“BCUC offered everything I needed to prepare for my future.”

Katie says her time studying for her degree at BCUC gave her much more than simply academic knowledge:

"It’s tailored to the entire criminal justice system. Whether students aim for probation work, victim support or policing, this degree equips them with exactly what they need to succeed."

For Katie, classroom learning combined with real-world insights shaped her readiness for the role: "Hostage negotiators, dog handlers, family liaison officers, the transport police — we met so many professionals during the course. That gave me such a clear understanding of the career and what’s expected of me.

“I felt like I had a leg up compared to others because you learn the dos and don’ts of the role before you’ve even started your career."

Katie also gained valuable experience working 25 hours a week alongside her course, managing a front-of-house team in hospitality:

"Those evening shifts taught me a lot about communication, leadership and problem-solving.

“They helped during my interviews, too. The skills I gained were directly transferable to this role."

Katie is set to graduate this summer and will begin her training with Norfolk Constabulary shortly after. For her, the reality of achieving her dream is still sinking in:

"It’s a position I’ve worked towards for years so I’m excited to finally get started and to be out in the community, making a real difference."

Katie believes a big part of her success at BCUC has been down to the support she has received from her Lecturers. She thanked Sarah Nicholson, Course Leader on the Police Studies degree:

“Sarah was such a great Lecturer. She was so supportive at every stage, both academically and on a personal level. She also had so much useful experience and advice.”

Sarah is a former Police Officer and was able to pass on invaluable advice about the role Katie was applying for, and offer guidance on what to expect in the highly-competitive interview stage – as Katie was one of almost 200 people who applied for the role.

But Sarah says Katie was always a stand-out student from the start: "Katie is resilient and hard-working. When life throws her challenges, she adapts and finds a way through.

“Her flexibility and emotional maturity make her exceptional at problem-solving and communicating effectively."

Sarah highlighted Katie’s determination as a key factor in her success: "She has this amazing ability to apply herself. She’s an example of what’s possible when you work hard and stay focused on your goals. The things she has achieved at just 22 years old are incredible.”

When asked where she sees herself in the future, Katie acknowledged there will potentially be many opportunities: "On paper, I’d love to become a detective, but you never know until you’re there.”

Her ultimate goal is to make a positive impact on those she serves: "For most people, having to deal with grieving families would be their worst nightmare.

“But for me, being there to offer comfort or support is what drew me to policing. It’s about being that steady hand when someone needs you most."

Sarah hopes Katie’s story will inspire others: "Katie’s story shows that opportunities are here for anyone willing to grab them with both hands.”

Katie’s parting advice to future students?

"Apply yourself and believe in what you can achieve. A few years ago, I wouldn’t have thought this was possible, but with the right mindset and support, you can do what seemed impossible at one point."

