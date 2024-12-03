Free ice rink at Great Harwood Christmas event this Saturday

By Adam Woodhouse
Contributor
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 14:30 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 15:24 BST
Visitors to Great Harwood this weekend will get the opportunity to enjoy a free ice rink, with the second of three exciting Christmas events taking place on Saturday.

Getting underway at 10am on Towngate, there will be an action-packed day of activities alongside the ice rink, including a Christmas market, live music from local singer Maggy Conanan (10am) and a Neil Diamond Tribute (1pm), plus a special dance performance from the Helen Green Academy of Dance.

Most Popular

The Helen Green Academy of Dance, including their little reindeer dancers, have been invited back after their very popular performance at last Saturday’s Traditional Christmas food, shopping and music event in the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An extremely successful day on Towngate, local shopkeepers experienced an uplift in footfall, with people fully embracing the festivities.

The first Christmas event in Great Harwood was a huge success last Saturdayplaceholder image
The first Christmas event in Great Harwood was a huge success last Saturday

Following this weekend’s event, the final Great Harwood Christmas Extravaganza will take place in the Mercer Hall area on Saturday 14th December (10am-5:30pm), which will be headlined by one of the biggest selling boybands of the 90s, East 17.

A Taylor Swift Tribute will also perform on the giant stage, alongside a full line-up of entertainment throughout the day.

A road closure on Queen Street will be in place on Saturday 14th December, which will also include funfair rides, a Santa’s Grotto, craft stalls, food stalls and much more. A wreath making workshop taking place on the day has already sold out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Kimberley Whitehead, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Arts, said: “Christmas has well and truly arrived in Great Harwood, and we are so excited for the next event to take place this Saturday.

The Helen Green Academy of Dance will be performing again at the Great Harwood Christmas event on Saturdayplaceholder image
The Helen Green Academy of Dance will be performing again at the Great Harwood Christmas event on Saturday

“It was incredible to see so many people out enjoying the festivities last weekend and we are expecting it to be even busier this weekend, with our ice rink an extremely popular attraction.

“We would recommend that everyone gets down early, for what will be another exciting day in Great Harwood.”

You can keep up to date on Hyndburn Borough Council’s events page here: www.hyndburnbc.gov.uk/events

These events are part of an exciting events programme delivered by Hyndburn Borough Council and funded by UK Government’s High Street Accelerator Pilot Programme.

Related topics:Towngate
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice