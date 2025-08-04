Free bike hire is being offered to Pendle residents thanks to Pendle Borough Council and Active Cycles.

Adults throughout the borough will be able to borrow a bike this summer through a new initiative from Active Cycles, a community-driven cycling initiative.

Having already established a Bike Hire Library at its shop in Accrington, Active Cycles is now able to expand its offering to Pendle thanks to Pendle Borough Council and Lancashire County Council.

The scheme is being funded by money given to Pendle Borough Council from Lancashire County Council’s Public Health Activation Project.

Councillor David Whipp, Leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “The Bike Hire Library is designed to make cycling more accessible by removing financial barriers and encouraging active travel for all.

“Whether it’s for commuting, leisure, improving fitness, or simply rediscovering the joys of cycling, the initiative opens the door to healthier and more sustainable lifestyles.”

The bike hire service will be based at the Pendle YES Hub on Scotland Road in Nelson.

The YES Hub is a youth employment and skills service delivered by Active Cycles’ parent company Active Lancashire on behalf of Pendle Borough Council, the Department for Work and Pensions and Positive Action in the Community.

Those aged 18 or over will be able to hire a bike for up to one month completely free of charge, regardless of whether they access the YES Hub’s provision.

As an added incentive, anyone who hires a bike for two weeks or more will receive a £10 voucher to be used at the Active Cycles bike shop towards the purchase of an adult bicycle, with refurbished bikes available starting from just £50.

Dave Marshall, Project Lead at Pendle YES Hub added: “We’re delighted to support Active Cycles in the expansion of their Bike Hire Library scheme.

“The YES Hub uses physical activity as a tool to break down the barriers our participants face towards employment, education and their overall wellbeing; so we’ve witnessed first-hand the positive impact that having access to a bike can have on individuals and believe that the scheme will really support members of our community – whether it’s helping them travel to work, go for a job interview, or simply getting out and about in nature.

“It’s important to say that anybody is welcome to hire a bike from us, whether they access other support from us or not.”

To support new and returning cyclists, cycling education specialists Go Velo have developed a series of accessible and inclusive cycling routes in and around Pendle. These routes are designed for riders of all abilities, from beginners to experienced cyclists, helping residents build confidence while exploring their local area.

The initiative aligns with broader public health and environmental goals set by both local authorities and national government, promoting active lifestyles, improved air quality and reduced congestion.

Residents interested in hiring a bike can visit Bike Library – Pendle by Active Lancashire on cademy.io or email [email protected], or visit Pendle YES Hub on Scotland Road in Nelson, Monday – Friday 10am – 3pm.