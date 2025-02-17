Free Accredited Wildlife Gardening Sessions in Burnley

Lancashire Wildlife Trust are running 3 free Wildlife Gardening sessions at The CVS Centre on Yorkshire St in Feb and March. You will be able to gain accreditation alongside learning new green skills and finding out about other Volunteering opportunities and tips on how to gain employment in the green sector.

We will be making the garden at The CVS Centre more wildlife friendly by coppicing the hazel, crating deadhedges and habitat piles.

Learn how to use and care for hand tools, and find out about working in the Environmental Sector.

We will also be planting bulbs, making bird houses and carryingout some winter garden prep activities.

Come along to any or all of the sessions: Feb 22nd, March 8th and 15th.