Foster families in Burnley celebrate summer of sport training at Olympic gymnastics club

On the 27th of August, Fostering Solutions teamed up with the British Gymnastics Foundation to host an exciting session of sporting activities at Burnley Gymnastics Club in Burnley.

With the summer of sport in full swing, Fostering Solutions teamed up with the British Gymnastics Foundation to host an exciting session of sporting activities at Burnley Gymnastics Club in Burnley. The event on 27th August offered a number of foster children and their families a rare opportunity to train with world-class athletes in a supportive setting, all while celebrating the positive physical and mental health benefits that taking part in sports can offer.

The event was hosted by club coaches, and the children participated in a range of activities, including gymnastics training, fitness challenges, and interactive workshops.

Fostering Solutions is part of National Fostering Group, the largest network of independent fostering agencies in the UK. A further seven events are also taking place across the UK this summer, in partnership with National Fostering Group agencies and British Gymnastics Foundation.

Fostering Solutions and the British Gymnastics Foundation

The partnership not only gives foster children the chance to participate in physical activity - it also aims to inspire values such as discipline, perseverance, teamwork, and resilience. Furthermore, children in foster care can build self-confidence, form meaningful connections in their community, and discover new passions that could positively shape their futures.

Steve Christie, CEO of National Fostering Group, said: "We have all enjoyed a whole host of sports this summer with the Euros, the Paris Olympics, and the Paralympics just around the corner, and we want to bring that joy and energy to the children and young people in foster care.

“While our agencies frequently organise events and activities, partnering with the British Gymnastics Foundation has allowed us to offer something truly special for the foster children and their families this summer. We believe that every child, regardless of their background, deserves access to the type of experiences that can inspire lifelong growth, happiness and confidence in the future.”

Louise Roberts, Head of Programmes at the British Gymnastics Foundation, added: "We are delighted to partner with National Fostering Group to give young people from foster families the opportunity to take part in gymnastics this summer. We are especially grateful to the British Gymnastics Clubs that have embraced this project. We know the children will have a fabulous experience and create lasting memories."