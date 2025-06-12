Former Carer Becomes First Resident in New Clitheroe Care Home

Middleshaw Hills care home in Barrow, Clitheroe, recently welcomed their first resident, 86-year-old Gillian Howarth, who wants to share her journey into care so far – and the positive impact it’s had on her and her husband’s lives.

Originally from Barrow, Gillian and her husband Mike met when Gillian was just 15, sitting by the riverbank revising for exams.

The chance meeting became the beginning of a relationship that spanned over six decades, during which the couple built a supported living service they founded in Clitheroe 35 years ago, called Castleford Care, before retiring for a life of leisure.

Gillian, described as ‘vibrant’ and ‘cheerful’ by the team at Middleshaw Hills, now fills her days with the plentiful activities on offer, often joined by Mike who visits daily. Gillian said,

Gillian and Mike enjoying lunch in the garden

‘My favourite experience so far has been our ‘Pamper Day’. I’ve never had a massage before, but I absolutely loved it!’

Middleshaw Hills’ Pamper Day was such a success that another has already been planned in, as well as a live performance from a local duo who have promised to sing Gillian’s favourite song, ‘Stayin Alive’ by the Bee Gees. Gillian continued,

‘I’m loving the home-cooked meals from Sharon, our head chef. My favourite is Sharon’s vegetable lasagna, though the cheese frittata has also earned a special request for a repeat appearance on the menu.’

Charlotte Pardon, the General Manager at Middleshaw Hills, commented, ‘Seeing Gillian and Mike together is truly heart-warming. Now that Mike is no longer in a full-time caring role, they can spend quality time together — laughing, sharing stories and just being a couple again.

‘It’s a privilege for us to support that. Gillian has settled in beautifully, and we’re delighted to see her enjoying the little things that bring her happiness each day.’

