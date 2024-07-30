Fleetmaxx Solutions in Burnley joins forces with Carma and green task force to plant British native

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fleetmaxx Solutions in Burnley, specialists in fuel and fleet cost reduction, proudly announces a new partnership with Carma, an organisation dedicated to making social and environmental impact simple and affordable. This collaboration focuses on planting British native trees and supporting ex-servicemen through the Green Task Force initiative.

Stephen Buckley, Sales Manager at Fleetmaxx Solutions in Burnley, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "The team at Fleetmaxx Solutions in Burnley are delighted to be working with Carma to plant native trees and support our veterans. Together with the Green Task Force, we are making a difference—one tree at a time."

The Importance of Trees

Stephen Buckley, Sales Manager, Fleetmaxx Solutions - Burnley

Planting trees is a highly effective way to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere. Trees are essential to our survival and the health of our planet. The more trees we plant, the better it is for everyone on Earth. Trees absorb and store harmful carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere while releasing clean, breathable oxygen back into the air. Their benefits extend beyond air purification—they help prevent flooding, reduce local temperatures, and provide habitats for wildlife. Fleetmaxx Solutions is committed to harnessing these benefits by planting more trees in collaboration with Carma.

Partnering with Green Task Force

All the trees are planted in the UK by veterans through The Green Task Force. This organisation, a subsidiary of the UK charity the PATT Foundation, was established to address significant issues affecting both the environment and veterans.

A significant number of serving and former serving personnel, particularly those who have been in combat situations, suffer from PTSD and other mental health issues. Transitioning from military service to civilian life can also be stressful and anxiety-inducing. It has been proven that involving veterans in Nature-Based Therapy (NBT) positively impacts their mental health. Engaging in tree planting and other environmental activities provides veterans with a sense of purpose, community, and healing.

Introducing Carma

Carma was founded by Iain Gurney, who was deeply moved by the alarming rate of climate change and the prevalence of greenwashing. He leveraged his technical expertise to address these global issues. Jim Holland, a veteran with a profound care for both people and the planet, joined him. Jim realised he could significantly contribute to veterans' resettlement through Carma. Together, Iain and Jim brought Carma to life—a company rooted in genuine environmental change and human well-being, dedicated to creating a sustainable future for all.

Why Fleetmaxx Solutions Chose Carma

Carma’s mission aligns perfectly with Fleetmaxx Solutions' values. They believe in taking meaningful actions to protect the planet, and Carma’s approach to creating social and environmental impact resonates with them. Here are a few reasons why Fleetmaxx Solutions chose to work with Carma:

Genuine Environmental Change: Carma is committed to making real, measurable changes to the environment, avoiding empty promises and greenwashing.

Support for Veterans: Jim Holland’s dedication to aiding veterans’ resettlement through environmental work is inspiring, providing meaningful opportunities for those who have served the country.

Simplicity and Affordability: Carma’s model allows for significant environmental impact without overwhelming complexity or cost.

Carma's Achievements

Carma has made significant strides in sustainability and environmental stewardship. In 2023, they won the Soldering On Award for Best Start-Up, recognising their outstanding contribution and commitment to social and environmental impact. Carma also became a certified B Corporation, demonstrating their dedication to meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability.

Commitment to a Greener Future

By partnering with Carma, Fleetmaxx Solutions is taking a proactive step towards a greener future. Supporting tree planting initiatives in the UK helps mitigate climate change, improve air quality, and create healthier environments for future generations. The team at Fleetmaxx Solutions in Burnley invites everyone to join this important mission. Every tree planted brings us closer to a healthier planet and a brighter future for all. Let’s continue to champion the value of trees and support veterans through the power of nature.