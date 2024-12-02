Festive Family Fun

The Octagon, Bolton has built a reputation, over the years, for offering fantastic productions, over the Christmas period, which will be enjoyed by every age group. This year's offering is "Jungle Book", which will entertain all the family (recommended for age 5 & above)

There is plenty of fun to be had in this new production of "Jungle Book" based on the book by Rudyard Kipling.

Creative, innovative, with lots of new catchy tunes & plenty of audience participation feature. The multi-role playing actors are impressive & the jungle atmosphere is wonderfully created in "the theatre in the round".

Highly recommended. (Don't go expecting to see the Disney version & you won't be disappointed!)

Until January 4th 2024 (Tickets from £15) www.octagonbolton.co.uk