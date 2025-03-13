Explorer Scouts in Burnley will soon launch into learning space skills

Explorer Scouts here in Burnley will now be able to earn a Space Activity Badge for the first time in the section’s history.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Space Activity Badge for Explorer Scouts is supported by Tim Peake, the UK’s first European Space Agency astronaut, to inspire young people to develop a true connection with space and STEM. The Space Activity Badge helps develop wide practical skillsets and thought processes to open their eyes to the range of roles that are within the Space industry.

The badge is born out of the Space to Inspire initiative which promotes the young people to have a deep and meaningful connection to the space industry. The hands-on approach will help inspire the young people to consider wider skillsets and future career opportunities that currently contribute to the £18billion industry in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From today, Explorer Scouts in our area will be able to replicate the skills used by scientists and engineers around the world, including here in the UK, to guide the Perseverance Rover across Mars’ surface, the young people will be encouraged to learn how to control something remotely.

Science Badge

Tim Peake, Scouts Ambassador and Astronaut speaking from the launch, said: “The exciting launch of the new Explorer Scout Space Activity Badge will ignite interest and spark curiosity in STEM for a whole new generation. This new badge brings together the knowledge of what’s been and the possibility of what could be, both in space and here on Earth for young people aged between 14 and 18.

"After working alongside some of the most talented space industry professionals in the world, it’s wonderful to see Explorers reaching up and developing the skills that helped me on my own space journey.”