Employment Land Opportunity at Burnley’s Vision Park

Burnley Borough Council is inviting tenders from organisations with the necessary resources, ability, and experience to purchase and develop land at Vision Park Phase II, a prime employment site located close to Junction 10 of the M65 and within walking distance of Burnley town centre and adjacent to Burnley College.

The development site extends to approximately 2.06 acres (0.83 hectares) and is fully serviced with extant planning permission. It is allocated in the Burnley Local Plan for Use Classes E(g) i, ii and iii (office, research and development, industrial processes that can be carried out in residential areas without negatively impacting their amenity).

The Vision Park employment scheme is a key priority for Burnley Borough Council, contributing to the Council’s objectives on prosperity by delivering employment space for new and growing businesses in key priority sectors.

The Council has already delivered high quality employment development on Phase 1, which has proved popular with small businesses and is fully occupied.

Councillor Lubna Khan, Executive Member for Economy and Growth, said:

“Vision Park Phase II is a great opportunity for developers to build on a site that’s already proven its value. We’re keen to work with partners who share our ambition to create high-quality employment space and support Burnley’s continued economic growth.”

Organisations interested in submitting a tender can view the full tender notice and supporting documents via the UK Government’s Find a Tender service: https://www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/035319-2025#main_heading_anchor_5

The deadline for submissions is 12 noon on Friday 2 August 2025.

It is anticipated that the contract will start 30/11/25.