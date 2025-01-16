Emergency response team receives financial boost thanks to Tesco colleagues
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
To raise the funds, community champions from Tesco Bury, Haslingden, Rawtenstall and Burnley rallied together to organise various in-store fundraising activities, including tombolas, book sales, lucky dips, in-store collections and tuck shops.
Wendy Howarth, community champion at Tesco Haslingden and Tesco Bury, said: “It has been an honour to work with the Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team, a group of remarkable individuals who are all dedicated volunteers.
“Their work extends far beyond the moors and mountains; through strong partnerships with Lancashire and Greater Manchester Police, as well as the Lancashire and Greater Manchester Ambulance Services, many of their callouts involve searching for missing persons or assisting ambulance services in severe weather and challenging locations where access to casualties is difficult. They are truly an integral part of our 999 emergency services.
“Jenny Handley, their lead fundraiser, is an incredible woman who has worked tirelessly to raise essential funds for the charity. She has been a tremendous support to all of us community champions, helping us raise as much as possible.
The Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team offers 24/7 emergency response across Rossendale, Pendle, and surrounding areas in Lancashire and Greater Manchester. As a volunteer-based organisation, it depends entirely on donations and fundraising to support the life-saving work.
Mukhtar Mirza, community champion at Tesco Burnley, said: "As Tesco community champions, we are constantly fundraising for our local charities to help them stay financially stable so that they can continue to provide vital services.
“For me, I find fundraising an enjoyable and rewarding experience that brings us together to work towards a common goal. To make a positive impact in our communities, this is what we're all about."
Emma Bailey, community champion, at Tesco Rawtenstall said: "Working with the Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team has been an absolute pleasure. I’ve built a great working relationship with Jenny, their lead fundraiser, and together, we truly put the ‘fun’ in fundraising.
“This particular fundraiser was a collaborative effort across four Tesco stores - Rawtenstall, Bury, Haslingden, and Burnley - all joining forces to raise as much as possible for the rescue team. Wendy, Mukhtar and I have a great working relationship, which made the entire experience an absolute pleasure.”
Andy Simpson, chairman of Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team said: "On behalf of the team at Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue, I’d like to extend our thanks to the Tesco community champions for raising this amazing amount and for their continued support. Their efforts help us to keep providing vital assistance to the community in times of need. We would also like to thank Tesco customers who regularly contribute to support the team."
For more information about Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue, visit https://www.rpmrt.co.uk/
For more information about the work that Tesco does in local communities, go to https://www.tescoplc.com/sustainability/communities/community-champions/