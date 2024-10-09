Elegant new addition to town Mayor’s formal attire makes its public debut
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Retired businesswoman Liz Parkinson created a beautiful piece of lacework which took take pride of place in Town Mayor Coun Donna O’Rourke’s mayoral regalia at this weekend’s Civic Sunday celebrations in Clitheroe.
Liz spent more than 200 hours making the new ‘jabot’: a lacy neckpiece which forms a traditional part of the mayor’s formal civic attire.
It was a labour of love for Liz, from Clitheroe, who was first inspired by watching lace-makers in Brussels more than 40 years ago. After attending a residential course at Alston Hall, Liz was hooked and has continued to learn and practice lace-making for the last 18 years.
Liz is a member of a lace-making groups in Leyland and Preston and decided to make her piece of lace into a jabot after meeting Coun O’Rourke at this year’s mayor-making ceremony.
She borrowed the existing jabot to create a template and proudly presented the new piece to the Mayor at a recent meeting of the Town Council.
“I suppose it was a labour of love really, as I am completely addicted to lace-making and take my work on various trips to keep me busy,” said Liz.
“I worked on this particular piece while travelling in Vietnam, New Zealand, Canada, the Canary Islands and France. So this project has been around the world with me, but I am glad it’s now found a permanent home in Clitheroe.”
Clitheroe Mayor Coun Donna O’Rourke said: “I was touched to receive such a kind gift from Liz and it’s even more special because it’s been hand-crafted by such a talented local artisan.
“It’s a beautiful piece of lacework which I was very proud to wear on formal occasions such as Civic Sunday and I look forward to handing over to my successor at the end of my term.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.