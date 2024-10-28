Dry Stone Walls of the Upper Hodder Valley

Following a suggestion that a book on local dry stone walls may be of interest, Helen Wallbank of the Slaidburn Archive, began researching and seeking out various walls mentioned in old documents.

The result is a 93 page book which begins with a brief history of walls in general; leading on to references of walls in the area from the 1500s to the present day with the building of the wall around the Millennium extension to Slaidburn graveyard. The Enclosure Acts of the area are detailed, with the first Act being in 1621 and the remainder in the 1800s. Many miles of wall were built during these Enclosures.

A chapter is devoted to the construction of dry stone walls, starting with the getting of stone from local quarries and also other uses for the stone quarried there. As local terms are used throughout, there is a glossary at the back for ease of reference. A large section is devoted to features with the walls, such as gateposts, smoots for sheep, hares and water, stiles, double wall heads denoting ownership or responsibility for maintenance, carvings on stones, bee boles for housing bee skeps when honey was so important as a food sweetener and also water troughs within or next to walls.

Other uses of walls include sheep folds, both for the sorting and washing of sheep, grouse butts, wells and bield walls to give shelter to animals from inclement weather. Habitat in walls is vital for various insects, birds, animals, amphibians and reptiles, along with a diverse selection of flora.

A wall built over a stream

Sometimes people repairing walls find things left behind by the people working on the wall before them. Clay pipes and bottles are sometimes found, but possibly unique to the Upper Hodder Valley, are tobacco tins containing blank postcards on which are printed tunes and hymns. Known locally as ‘Tobacco Tin Music’ the tunes were written by local man, Joseph Hodgson in the 1930s-1950s, put into empty tins and then placed in walls he was repairing. These tins have also been found placed on roof timbers when roofs are being repaired.

To bring the book to a close, several local people building and repairing walls are featured, along with the work of the Dry Stone Walling Association and the Forest of Bowland National Landscape in preserving the art of the ages old tradition of dry stone walling.

Packed with colour and black and white photos, along with maps and diagrams, the book should be of interest to local historians, wall builders and those with a general interest in walls. It costs £12 plus £2.50 p&p and all proceeds are being donated to the Slaidburn Archive to help continue its work in preserving the history of the Upper Hodder Valley. Please send a cheque to Slaidburn Archive, 25 Church Street, Slaidburn, Clitheroe BB7 3ER or contact the Archive on [email protected] for BACS details.

The Archive is open on a Wednesday and Friday from 11am-3.30pm for anyone wishing to research the local area or their family. www.slaidburnarchive.org