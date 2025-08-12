Driving Care Forward

Visiting Angels and Motorpoint Burnley Unite to Support Local Carers

In a powerful show of community spirit, Visiting Angels East Lancashire has teamed up with Motorpoint Burnley to help local carers stay mobile, safe, and supported as they deliver vital care across the region.

The partnership isn’t about selling cars it’s about backing the unsung heroes who keep our communities going.

Carers working with Visiting Angels often travel long distances to reach those in need, from early morning visits to late-night check-ins. Reliable transport isn’t a luxury it’s a lifeline. That’s where Motorpoint Burnley stepped in.

Known for offering nearly new vehicles that undergo rigorous checks, Motorpoint provides carers with peace of mind. “Our carers deserve to feel confident that their vehicle won’t let them down,” says Nassar Manzoor, Managing Director of Visiting Angels East Lancashire. “They’re out there in all weathers, supporting vulnerable people. This collaboration means they can focus on care not car trouble.”

Motorpoint Burnley has gone the extra mile by offering tailored advice and flexible options for carers, ensuring they find vehicles that suit their needs and budgets. It’s a gesture that’s already making a difference.

One Visiting Angels carer, Pauline, shared: “I used to worry about my old car breaking down during a shift. Now, I’ve got a reliable vehicle and I feel so much more secure. It’s made my job and my life easier.”

This initiative is part of a broader mission to uplift care professionals and recognize their essential role in society. “We’re proud to stand beside Visiting Angels,” says Alan Young General Manager. “This isn’t just business it’s about backing the people who care for our community every single day.”

As Burnley continues to champion local partnerships, this collaboration is a shining example of what happens when businesses and care providers come together not for profit, but for purpose.