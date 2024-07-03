Dragons in Towneley Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Friends of Towneley Park are raising funds for a Dragon Trail Art Installation in Thanet Lee Woods and are looking for local sponsors.

The idea for the Towneley Dragons came about when they were thinking of ideas for their newly formed group ‘Acorns’ which offers nature based family activities in the park. One activity was to follow a story about a little dragon and a picture trail to a ‘dragon’s nest’ in Thanet Lee Woods. The children loved the activity and the story has now been published as a children’s book, ‘Scout’s Tears’, which is available from Towneley Hall shop with profits going to The Friends of Towneley.

The Friends then came across Sarah Francis (sarahmaeart) a local artist who produces metal sculptures incorporating scap metal, she had already made a little dragon so they contacted her and she agreed to be part of the dragon trail project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friends then received a suprise e mail from Robin Townley, an American relative of the Towneley family, who had revisited the park for the first time in 34 years. He wanted to offer support for the future and has got the fund raising effort off to a good start by offering a donation, but also, as he is involved in delivering humanitarian aid to the front line in Ukraine, he can supply metal from shell cases which can be incorporated into the dragons, helping to recycling something very destructive into something very beautiful.

The first Towneley Dragons Story ‘Scout’s Tears’

The Friends are hoping that local businesses and other group might be interested in sponsoring the trail and possibly having metal from their organisation incorporated into a dragon, giving the trail local ownership.

Whilst fund raising for the main trail the Friends are going to install a mini trail with home made wooden dragons and dragon silhouettes, to give people a taster of things to come, this will be launched later this year at the nature festival.