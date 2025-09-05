Dragonflies Boutique shortlisted for national award

Pendleside Hospice’s Dragonflies Boutique has been shortlisted in the Charity Retail Association’s ‘UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Awards 2025’.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boutique charity shop, which opened less than two years ago in Barrowford, is one of only six shortlisted across the whole of the Northwest, and the only one to represent Burnley and Pendle. The competition received more than 5,000 nominations from across the country.

Managed by retail coordinator, Pauline Maclean, alongside a dedicated team of volunteers, Dragonflies Boutique is Pendleside’s first-ever boutique-style charity shop. Since opening its doors in 2023, it has gone from strength to strength and is proving a huge success in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dragonflies stocks a wide range of high-end branded and high street fashion items including clothes, shoes and accessories, all generously donated by the community. It offers shoppers the chance to pick up quality items at affordable prices while raising vital funds for Pendleside Hospice. If you haven’t been already, it’s the perfect place to grab a bargain. And if you’re having a clear-out, the team would love you to consider donating your good-quality items to Dragonflies, located at 98–100 Gisburn Road in Barrowford.

Dragonflies Boutique, Barrowford

Shoppers who nominated the store praised the friendly atmosphere and the quality of goods on offer, with one nominee stating, “It’s a wonderful store, everything is set out beautifully and there are some amazing items at great prices. Staff are really kind and helpful and the shop window displays are really inviting.”

Pauline said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted for this award. It shows that not only are we providing a lovely place for people to shop and donate, but also that the community is right behind us every step of the way. We’re so grateful for the support and encouragement we’ve received since opening the boutique.”

But the journey doesn’t end here. Dragonflies Boutique now needs votes to reach the next stage of the awards – and to take home the trophy! Supporters can cast their vote by visiting www.charityretail.org.uk/the-uks-favourite-charity-shop and finding Dragonflies Boutique under the Northwest list.

Voting only takes a couple of minutes, and every vote will help showcase Burnley and Pendle on the national stage. Voting closes at midnight on Thursday, 2nd October 2025.