Donkey Oscar's tea party!

It was party time at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary with biscuits, fruit… and salt licks!

Donkey Oscar was celebrating his 20th anniversary of arriving at the Edenfield sanctuary with all his mates – although the mules weren’t allowed as they can be a tad disruptive!

Oscar is the longest serving resident at Bleakholt, coming as a three-year-old in 2005 from another sanctuary who described him as ‘too boisterous’ for the elderly owners.

Stables Manager Nat Hill said: “He is still boisterous but has settled down in his later years! He is a real character and popular with staff and visitors alike.

Oscar's tea party with his donkey friends at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary

“His best friend is Fergus but he likes everyone – except the vet!”

Oscar and his friends were treated to afternoon tea which included salt licks, biscuits, apples, polo mints, bananas, hay and more.

“It was all very civilised,” said Nat. “Our donkeys are a popular attraction at Bleakholt and also with sponsorship so it was nice for them to have their very own party!”