Disney dreams come true for Burnley students

Lord Street Primary School doesn’t do things by halves. With the rising cost of living and the skyrocketing price of school trips, there was little hope in September 2023 that this year’s Year 6 cohort would travel to Paris for their end-of-year trip.

But where there’s a will, there’s a way. Thanks to the combined efforts of Mrs. Walsh, her committed staff team, supportive parents, and the PTA, the Year 6’s Paris dreams came true.

Raising a substantial amount of money to fund part of the trip was a lengthy task. From parents’ bingo to cake sales, discos, and movie nights, Mrs. Walsh, Lord Street staff, and parents spent countless hours fundraising to ensure the trip could go ahead. Mrs. Walsh stated, “The way everyone collaborated and worked tirelessly to raise as much money as possible just proves that at Lord Street, we can make the impossible possible.” Pupils also used their entrepreneurial skills to create jewelry and key rings to sell at school fairs, ensuring all proceeds went towards the trip.

Arriving at Dover, the pupils raced to spot the white cliffs and aimed to guess which ferry they would travel to Calais on. A sea of smiling faces filled the deck, and the children couldn’t wait to get to the Explorers Hotel and enjoy a night at the waterpark and adventure playground. After a day of traveling and a fun-filled night, the pupils were due some rest before a day at Disney.

Celebrating their adventures in Paris

With tummies full from an all-inclusive breakfast and personalized Lord Street bags, t-shirts, and mouse ears in tow, the much-anticipated day finally arrived. Arriving at Disney, the pupils stood in awe and amazement. “This is the best day of my life,” a child whispered. Organized into groups, a day full of thrilling rides commenced. From the tummy-tingling Tower of Terror to the enchanting 4D experience of Ratatouille, the children had the time of their lives, ending the day with the magical firework show.

The last day of the trip included a sightseeing cruise along the River Seine and lunch under the Eiffel Tower. Chatter and laughter filled the air as the children discussed their favorite parts of Disney. “I can’t believe I went on Hyperspace Mountain; I was scared at first but I’m so glad I did it!” a child was overheard saying.