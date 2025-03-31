Diocesan digital initiative highlighted by BBC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular new video from The Church of England in Lancashire focusing on Mothering Sunday got traction on the BBC as well as social media over the weekend.

It features Director of Ministry for the Diocese Rev. Anne Beverley, who is well known on Tik Tok for her videos explaining life as a priest.

In the new production, Anne outlines the history and traditions of Mothering Sunday. It is part of refreshed and evolving approach to social media content on our Diocesan social channels.

The video - alongside related posts, reels and stories - received high levels of engagement and all of this attracted the attention of BBC Radio Lancashire. Anne expanded further on the background to the special day on the station's Sunday morning programme in a lively discussion with presenter Joe Wilson.

Rev. Anne Beverley, pictured with the Simnel Cake she talks more about in the new video

You can listen back to that interview here (starting at 1h 48m 47s).

Rev. Anne said today: "Many people are unaware of the origins of Mothering Sunday and its associated traditions. I've already built up a large personal following on social media so it was wonderful to be able to work with the Diocese on this special video ( https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0kxnsc8).

"After many years of building up a strong set of social channels under the auspices of Diocesan Communications Manager Ronnie Semley, the Diocese has recently moved into new areas and presentation of content with the addition to the team of Digital Communications Officer, Kaitlyn Rose.

"Kaitlyn came to me with some ideas and it was great to be able to bring them to life.

"I'm also delighted the video caught the attention of BBC Radio Lancashire and I appreciated being able to talk more to Joe about it on his popular Sunday programme."