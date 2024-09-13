Diane Sharples Wins £5,000 in the PAC Big Prize Draw

Positive Action in the Community (PAC) is thrilled to announce the lucky winners of its highly anticipated PAC Big Prize Draw. The draw, which aimed to raise funds for people affected by Youth Homelessness, Domestic Abuse, and Mental Health Challenges in East Lancashire, saw overwhelming participation from the community, and we are delighted to share the exciting results.

Diane Sharples is the fortunate recipient of the grand prize, a dream holiday voucher worth £5,000, for any getaway booked via Chic Boutique Travel. Diane will have the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable journey to a destination of her choice, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Diane, who was overwhelmed when she found out, stated, “I bought my tickets in August 2023 and had forgotten I had entered. I was so surprised to receive the email from PAC saying I had won!”

Dianne plans to use the winnings to go on a family holiday, taking along a close friend who paid for a getaway for her and her partner whilst they were self-funding their studies and could not afford a holiday. “It will be nice to be able to return the favor to a friend that has been so kind to me in the past.”

Claire, CEO, commented, “A big congratulations to Dianne, and from everyone at PAC we wish her all the best in her holiday plans. The Prize draw has been the biggest prize competition that PAC has ever run, and it has helped us raise thousands to support those in need across East Lancashire.”

The Prize draw was made possible by four corporate sponsors who donated money and prizes to ensure that all the money raised went to the charity. The sponsors were Chic Boutique Travel, GB Integrated Systems, Pillow Lancashire, and Zest Document Solutions.

2nd Prize, a weekend away in the Peak District with amusement park tickets for a family, was provided by Pillow Lancashire and won by Lorraine Norwood which she plans to enjoy with her family. 3rd Prize, £250 cash, was won by Bobby Bruce who says he is putting it towards the costs of their upcoming first holiday abroad.

Lisa, the owner of Chic Boutique Travel, noted, “Congratulations to all the winners! Here at Chic Boutique, we are proud to sponsor PAC as a charity because they help so many people in the Rossendale area.” Scott noted, “Myself and GBIS are proud to sponsor this Prize Draw - we have been supporters of PAC for years, and their support for young people in our community is really important.

They are the future for East Lancashire, and we all have a responsibility to help those that have a difficult start in life.” Liz from Pillow Lancashire, who provided the 2nd place prize, said, “I discovered PAC around a year ago, and as soon as I heard about the vital work they were doing, including educating young people about positive and healthy relationships, I decided to become a supporter. I am pleased that I have helped to raise even more funds for this great charity.” Anthony, Director of Zest, added, “Congratulations to all the winners! I believe that the prize draw has helped to raise the profile of Positive Action in the Community - which is so important - so people know where to turn for help.”

Leroy Philbrook, the Community Engagement Officer from PAC, indicated, “PAC could not have run this prize draw without the sponsors, but the true heroes are the thousands of people who support the charity by buying tickets. I wish we could give a prize to every single person who entered the competition, but what I can say is that their donations are going to have a big impact in East Lancashire. Last year we had over 3,000 new referrals to PAC services, and we need continued support from businesses and the public, grant providers, and local governments to keep the charity going and continue working towards a better future for everyone in East Lancashire.”

Positive Action in the Community (PAC) is an East Lancashire based charity that has been supporting vulnerable individuals and families for over 20 years. The charity provides a range of specialist services, including safe accommodation, community based support, counselling, and the delivery of universal support to help those in need rebuild their lives and provide early intervention to prevent escalating needs. PAC focuses on supporting people affected by Youth Homelessness, Domestic Abuse and Mental Health Challenges.

Any businesses who want to support PAC are invited to attend the PAC Charity Ball at Crow Wood Hotel and Spa on the 1st of November. Full information about the Ball can be found on https://www.p-a-c.org.uk/charity-fundraiser/