Determination, support and progression: one students education journey
He refused to accept that. On his third try, he earned a grade 5 in GCSE maths, a breakthrough that changed what felt possible. At the same time, he completed a Level 2 BTEC in Applied Science with a Triple D*, showing the same resilience across a demanding programme.
“Failing twice made me doubt myself,” Abdul says, “but thinking of my dad, who passed away, kept me going. Seeing that grade 5 this time felt surreal.”
College support made a difference. Abdul describes his tutors as “absolutely fantastic,” adding, “I got maximum help all the way through.” His most memorable moment wasn’t a test, but a trip to Blackpool Pleasure Beach with his BTEC group, proof that belonging and community fuel confidence. Outside class, he works part-time in a busy restaurant, which he says has helped him keep calm-under-pressure and improve his communication skills.
Now Abdul is progressing to an Access to Higher Education course in healthcare, with a clear aim: a career as a paramedic, which will involve a three-year degree in Paramedic Sciences.
This is exactly what resits offer, an academic route that unlocks the next step. At NCCG, that route is even stronger, with a 99 per cent pass rate in English and maths, far beyond the national average.
Abdul added: “Resitting at NCC didn’t just help me pass, it’s ultimately put me on my future career path towards becoming a paramedic so I can help people when they need it most.”