Dementia charity brings summer of love to Colne
Members and volunteers of the charity also brought the Sgt. Pepper album cover to life, infusing the charm of the sixties. One member of the charity delivered an incredible Elvis Presley tribute that wowed the crowd.
The atmosphere resonated with the sounds of the 'Dodgers,' a talented group that entertained the crowd with a captivating selection of sixties hits. Each table represented a famous group or singer of the sixties, such as the Beach Boys or Elvis. This helped people to be allocated to their tables smoothly.
The event was a huge success, and the charity aims to continue its meaningful initiatives, with plans for a festive Christmas party in the works. A member of the group expressed their gratitude on social media, sharing, "Another brilliant event today for the residents of Pendle. It was such a great turnout, and everyone had a fabulous time. It was heartwarming to see so many people smiling and getting involved. Thanks to everyone who came, and to all the volunteers who made it such a success today."
For more information about the charity, please visit their website at www.dementiapositivependle.org.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.