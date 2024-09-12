Dementia charity brings summer of love to Colne

Last Tuesday, the town of Colne was buzzing with the lively spirit of the 'Summer of Love' as Dementia Positive Pendle, a local charity dedicated to supporting people living with dementia and their families, hosted an inspiring event at the Colne Royal British Legion. The event provided an enjoyable afternoon for people affected by dementia, filled with music, dancing, singing, and a sense of community. Volunteers at the venue went the extra mile to recreate the iconic Abbey Road album cover, capturing the attention of passers-by and evoking fond memories. Volunteers dressed as the Beatles nearly caused a traffic jam. Car horns were honking, and heads were turning as the fab four walked through the centre of Colne.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members and volunteers of the charity also brought the Sgt. Pepper album cover to life, infusing the charm of the sixties. One member of the charity delivered an incredible Elvis Presley tribute that wowed the crowd.

The atmosphere resonated with the sounds of the 'Dodgers,' a talented group that entertained the crowd with a captivating selection of sixties hits. Each table represented a famous group or singer of the sixties, such as the Beach Boys or Elvis. This helped people to be allocated to their tables smoothly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was a huge success, and the charity aims to continue its meaningful initiatives, with plans for a festive Christmas party in the works. A member of the group expressed their gratitude on social media, sharing, "Another brilliant event today for the residents of Pendle. It was such a great turnout, and everyone had a fabulous time. It was heartwarming to see so many people smiling and getting involved. Thanks to everyone who came, and to all the volunteers who made it such a success today."

For more information about the charity, please visit their website at www.dementiapositivependle.org.uk.