Dedicated snow angels at Majestic Care
Carers at Majestic Care Northwest battled through some horrendous weather conditions on Saturday night and Sunday to make sure that all of the service users still got their home visits.
Carers faced closed or unpassable roads throughout Burnley and Pendle and many had to walk long distances to their clients.
Many of our service users live alone and rely on carers visiting them daily so cancelling or missing visits just isn't an option for our wonderful and dedicated team.
One of our staff members even got a shovel out to clear pathways for an elderly lady.