Deadline approaching to nominate East Lancashire volunteer groups For King’s Awards For Voluntary Service

Peter Leatham Trust Chairman of the OASST receiving a Kings Award for Voluntary Service from the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire Mrs Amanda Parker

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service was formerly the Queen’s Award, created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his desire to continue the Award. The deadline for nominations is December 1 this year.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award, which is the highest a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE, was presented to 262 local groups in the UK last year – nominated by members of the public.

Just eight of those groups were in Lancashire, and only one in East Lancashire – the Official Accrington Stanley Supporters Trust. Local businessman Tony Grimshaw OBE, who sits on the assessment panel, is encouraging people to nominate their local volunteer groups to be recognised with this great honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He commented: “I’ve sat on this panel for a number of years and I’m always blown away by the amount of time and effort volunteers give back to their communities.

A workshop was held to encourage more entries for the King's Award for Voluntary Service

“There are around 8,000 charities and volunteer groups across Lancashire, and they do such incredible work, I really feel they should be recognised for their achievements. The process to apply is simple and can be done online – the panel then do the hard work in assessing the group and put them forward to the London office for consideration.

“It’s time to allow Lancashire to shine, and applications can be made by anyone. The deadline for entries is December 1, so now is the time to think about it and get your applications in soon.

“Recipients are announced after a thorough assessment process. If you know of a great volunteer group who deserve an award, get their nomination in! It’s such a big honour to be recognised by the King and carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dedicated workshop ran at Accrington Stanley Football Club earlier in the year to encourage entries and raise awareness.

Volunteer groups are nominated by members of the public, not by the groups themselves. If you know of a group who are doing impressive work for their community, please nominate them and highlight their great work to the King. Groups can be from a wide variety of causes, including supporting mental health, sports groups, the environment, cultural groups and many more.

To qualify for a Kings Award for Voluntary Service, a group must be made up of at least three people, be led by volunteers, not paid staff, have been running for at least three years, and provide a direct benefit to their local communities.

You can see more about the process on the Government website: www.gov.uk/kings-award-for-voluntary-service