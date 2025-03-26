Days left to register your vote in the county council elections

People are being urged not to miss their chance to have their say in the Lancashire County Council elections on Thursday 1 May 2025, with just under two weeks left to register to vote.

The deadline for applying to register to vote is Friday 11 April you can do this online at www.gov.uk/registertovote.

Anyone wishing to apply for a postal vote must submit their form in time for it to be received by the council before 5pm on Monday 14 April, apply online at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote.

Burnley Council is encouraging everyone who is eligible to vote to make sure they don’t lose that right by checking they have the correct form of ID.

Register to vote

Accepted ID includes a passport, driving licence or some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass. ID can be out of date, as long as you are recognisable from the image.

Anyone who hasn’t got the correct photo ID can apply for a free voter authority certificate online by 5pm on Wednesday 23 April 2025.

If you are unable to use the online facilities you can contact the council’s election office on 01282 477261/477263 or email [email protected]

