Day Centre raises £400 for homelessness charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of a Colne organisation providing day services for adults with learning disabilities have presented a cheque for £400 during a visit to homelessness charity Emmaus Burnley.

Enable U is a community interest company that provides art, craft, cooking, life skills and other activities for up to 20 people a day in Colne and the surrounding areas, and members were invited to learn more about the charity’s community home that supports up to 24 formerly homeless people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre raised the money from a Christmas fair, attended by lots of stall holders who donated towards the charity. They raffled off two amazing hampers, had a chocolate and sweet tombola and made snowman soup and reindeer dust to sell.

(L-R) Enable U CIC members Thomas, Leonie, Emmaus' Stephen, Danyaal, Andrea, Sarmad & Carly

Assistant Manager of Enable U CIC, Carly Bucknell, said: “Together with our sister company, Pendle Support, we are carrying out activities and volunteering in support of the community, and we wanted to organise a Christmas fair to help the homeless.

“Doing things like this, helps the people who come to the centre a lot because they are out in the community, meeting new people, getting involved, helping others and giving back.

“Seeing Emmaus was inspirational. It was really interesting for us all to look around the accommodation and find out what work opportunities and training is provided by the charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of Emmaus Burnley, Stephen Buchanan, showed people around some of the charity’s private rooms, the kitchens and communal areas at its community home on Old Hall Street in the town.

As well as a home, Emmaus Burnley provides long-term support and work opportunities to help people move on from homelessness.

Stephen said: “It was great to meet everyone from Enable U CIC and I thank everyone personally for all that they made, organised and sold at their Christmas fair.

“Enable U and Emmaus are very similar because we value the importance of community on health and wellbeing as well as acts of solidarity. It was wonderful to meet an organisation that we have so much in common with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad