David’s 85th Birthday Pendle Hill Walk Ticked Off

In 2019 the Burnley Express published an article telling how David Herbert, a blind Burnley pensioner, had celebrated his 80th birthday with a walk with his family to the summit of Pendle Hill

On completing the walk David decided that each year, for as long as possible, he would mark his birthday with a Pendle Hill walk and each year with the exception of 2020 when Covid intervened the Burnley Express has carried a report. And now in 2024 the 85th birthday walk has been completed.David said, ‘I first made the climb with my Grandad in 1947 and Old Pendle is still as majestic as ever. I never tire of the sense of mystery and history. This year had half a dozen members of my family making the climb and we were treated to a beautiful day with glorious sunshine and clear skies. On the climb up the hill we were accompanied by a kestrel which escorted us all the way, soaring high and then diving to ground level, a wonderful sight.’

David said, ‘I must admit that some of the steep stretches did seem a bit steeper than last year but once around the corner the final stretch to the trig point was OK. And this year there was an added bonus as the ice cream cabin near the farm at the foot of Pendle was open so we were able to celebrate with a lovely '99'. Another group arrived at the cabin at the same time and on learning that it was my birthday gave a very enthusiastic rendition of ‘Happy Birthday to you’ which was a memorable finish to a memorable day. Will I be able to complete birthday walk 86 I don’t know but I hope so but inevitably somewhere in the future one of these walks will be the last one. It’s in the diary for 2025 so watch this space.’