Daisy Sales Director climbs Kilimanjaro for charity despite multiple fractures

When Nelson Sales Director Karen Ullah set off to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, she expected the world’s tallest freestanding mountain to push her to her limits. What she didn’t expect was to fracture her leg and ankle on the very first day and keep climbing for a further week in agonising pain, determined to raise money for Pendleside Hospice.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eight-day challenge began with disaster. Just before the group had even started the trek, Karen, who works at leading business communications and IT providers, Daisy, Nelson, slipped awkwardly and twisted her ankle. Assuming it was just a sprain, she strapped it up, took painkillers and anti-inflammatories, and set her sights on Africa’s highest peak.

What followed was a test of willpower few could imagine. For days, Karen endured relentless trekking, steep climbs, freezing nights, and the gruelling effects of altitude while unknowingly walking on torn ligaments and a fractured fibula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Karen admits. “Every step hurt, but I didn’t want to give in. I kept telling myself I could make it. The mountain was tougher than I ever imagined - the altitude, the cold, the dirt, the camping - but it was also incredible. Every moment felt like an achievement.”

Karen Ullah taking on Mount Kilimanjaro

By summit night, however, her body could take no more. After three hours of scrambling uphill in the dark, Karen’s ankle gave way completely. Unable to put weight on her leg, she was forced to stop, just short of her ultimate goal. At 5am, porters carried her down the mountain in a painstaking three-hour effort before she was airlifted to hospital.

Doctors confirmed the devastating news: severe ligament damage, a fractured fibula and three ankle fractures which had to be pinned and plated in a gruelling operation. Instead of snorkelling in Zanzibar as planned, Karen now faces six weeks in a cast.

But despite the injury, Karen refuses to see the expedition as anything but a triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, I came back with fractured bones, but I also came back with the best experience of my life. The mountain tested me in every way, but I would do it all again in a heartbeat.

Karen with husband Chris

“The frustrating thing is now I have six weeks non-weight bearing which will be tough as I like to be busy and I haven’t had a day off work in 30 years!”

Karen’s husband and climbing partner, Chris, carried on and successfully reached the summit. He described summit night as “brutal,” but said he was proud of what they achieved together.

Dave McGinn, CEO of Daisy, said: “Anyone who knows Karen won’t be surprised by the sheer determination she showed on that mountain, it’s just who she is. Climbing Kilimanjaro with broken bones is another level though, and we’re all in awe of her grit and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re hugely proud of what she’s achieved and delighted the money raised will go to Pendleside Hospice, a cause close to so many in our community.”

If you would like to help make Karen’s epic experience worthwhile, you can sponsor her here