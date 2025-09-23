Daisy donates laptops to support digital learning at Colne primary school

Pupils at Sacred Heart RC Primary School in Colne are set to benefit from new learning opportunities thanks to a donation of laptops from Daisy, a leader in communications and IT services.

The donation of laptops will give pupils access to modern technology both in the classroom and beyond, helping teachers deliver a more connected curriculum and supporting students as they develop essential digital skills.

“We know how important access to technology is for young people’s education,” said Dave McGinn, CEO of Daisy, whose headquarters are in Nelson. “By donating these laptops, we hope to support the brilliant work of teachers at Sacred Heart and help equip children with the tools they need to thrive.”

Pupils enjoying the new laptops at Sacred Heart RC Primary School.

The devices will be used to support a wide range of learning activities, from developing typing skills, to enhancing maths, reading, and research projects. Staff say the donation will make a lasting impact.

“This support from Daisy will make a real difference to our school community,” said Lisa Stinchon, Headteacher at Sacred Heart RC Primary School. “We’re incredibly grateful to Daisy for their generous support.”

The donation is part of Daisy’s ongoing commitment to digital inclusion and supporting the communities where its people live and work.