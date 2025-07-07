Daisy Corporate Challenge -For Pendle side Hospice
The spirit of competition and community will come together at the Daisy Corporate Challenge Football Tournament on Saturday 19TH July, as 16 teams take to the pitch in support of Pendle side Hospice. The seven-a-side tournament, hosted at Nelson & Colne College will run from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, featuring group-stage matches and a knockout phase. With 16 teams, three pitches, and over 6 hours of football, the event promises a day packed with action, camaraderie, and charitable giving. With also a fun day.
Saturday 19th July @ NCC
Kick-off: 10:00 AM
Football Tournament, taking place alongside a Family Fun Day — a celebration for all ages!
On the Day:
Football Tournament Kick-off
Bouncy Castle
Face Painting
Toy Stall
Cakes & Desserts
Tasty Food Stalls
Ice Cream Man
Guess the bear
Mayor of Pendle
Penny the Squirrel Mascot – Lots of fun for the little ones!
All for Pendleside Hospice
A massive Thank You to Our Sponsors
We had very limited spaces for sponsorship this year, and thanks to the incredible generosity of our supporters, all spots have been filled.