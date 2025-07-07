Daisy Corporate Challenge -For Pendle side Hospice

The spirit of competition and community will come together at the Daisy Corporate Challenge Football Tournament on Saturday 19TH July, as 16 teams take to the pitch in support of Pendle side Hospice. The seven-a-side tournament, hosted at Nelson & Colne College will run from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, featuring group-stage matches and a knockout phase. With 16 teams, three pitches, and over 6 hours of football, the event promises a day packed with action, camaraderie, and charitable giving. With also a fun day.

Saturday 19th July @ NCC

Kick-off: 10:00 AM

Football Tournament, taking place alongside a Family Fun Day — a celebration for all ages!

seven-a-side tournament

On the Day:

Football Tournament Kick-off

Bouncy Castle

Face Painting

Toy Stall

Cakes & Desserts

Tasty Food Stalls

Ice Cream Man

Guess the bear

Mayor of Pendle

Penny the Squirrel Mascot – Lots of fun for the little ones!

All for Pendleside Hospice

A massive Thank You to Our Sponsors

We had very limited spaces for sponsorship this year, and thanks to the incredible generosity of our supporters, all spots have been filled.