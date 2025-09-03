Daisy, Connor and Boo put in peak performance for Rosemere

Clitheroe swimming teacher Daisy Dixon scaled the Yorkshire Three Peaks with boyfriend Connor and rescue dog Boo to raise £730 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Daisy (20), who works at the town’s Ribblesdale Pool, took on the challenge to say thank you to staff at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, for the care and treatment given to her grandad Stephen Bate since his cancer diagnosis 15 years ago.

It took Daisy, who has been accepted into the Fire Service and will begin her fire fighter training in Manchester next year, Connor, who lives in Morecambe, and 20-month-old Boo an impressive nine and a half hours to complete the 24.5 mile (39km) circular trek, which has over 1,800m (5,905ft) of ascent.

Daisy said: “I’ve always been into my hiking but I had never walked that far before. It was tough going but we, as a family, are ever grateful to everyone working to support people with cancer and helping them to live a full life.

Daisy and Connor take a breather on their Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which they completed in an impressive time

“It was a team effort as my mum Nicola and dad Michael were our walk support team. They met us at various stops as Boo is still a young dog and we weren’t sure whether it would be too much for her but she was totally fine. We’re very grateful to mum and dad and all our family, friends and everyone, who supported us and donated.”

Yvonne Stott,community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Well done to Daisy, Connor and Boo on successfully completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks and raising such a brilliant donation. They didn’t hang around. I think the average time to complete the challenge is around 12 hours and that’s for seasoned walkers so they were pretty quick!”

“We are very grateful to them and everyone who backed them as their donation will go towards making a real difference for those currently in treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

Boo also made it round!

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk