Crow Wood Court comes together for Macmillan

By Matt Smith
Contributor
Published 29th Sep 2025, 08:31 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 09:52 BST
Crow Wood Court, supported by Calico Homes, hosted a coffee morning to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Staff and residents enjoyed a morning with delicious cakes and laughter as well as light-hearted competitions and quizzes.

After a successful and entertaining morning for all involved, a grand total of £115.19 was raised in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Speaking afterwards, Neighbourhood Officer Emily Roberts, said: “'It was really nice for residents & staff to come together.

Crow Wood Court hosted a coffee morning for Macmillan and raised £115.19.placeholder image
“We are really trying hard to build a community at Crow Wood Court, and this event reflected how much effort, both staff and residents, put in. We already can’t wait for the next one!”

For more than 100 years, Macmillan has helped people living with cancer by providing services, raising money and supporting the cancer workforce. They also do research into cancer care, influence decision makers and help employers support staff.

Coffee Mornings are Macmillan’s largest annual fundraising event and has been in operation since 1990. Last year, over 50,000 coffee mornings were held across the UK.

Macmillan celebrated the 2025 instalment of their coffee morning, coinciding with its 35 year anniversary, on Friday 26 September.

