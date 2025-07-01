Council backs boot donation drive to support local employability programme

‘Old Boots, New Dreams’ campaign aims to break down barriers to employment.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rossendale Borough Council, in partnership with Rossendale Works, is launching a campaign to help unemployed residents get involved in community sport as a stepping stone towards employment

The Old Boots, New Dreams campaign aims to collect at least 50 pairs of football boots in good condition, in sizes 5 to 12 and suitable for 3G pitches. These will be distributed directly to people on the Rossendale Works’ sport-based employability programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossendale Works has a strong track record of using sport as a tool to engage people who are currently out of work or training. Through regular structured sessions, the programme helps participants build confidence, establish routine and develop the soft skills needed for employment. The sessions are also enabling people from diverse backgrounds to come together through a shared activity.

photo caption: participants on the Rossendale Works programme - project lead Paul Becouran front row in black with cap and raised fist

Paul Becouarn, project Lead at Rossendale Works said: “Many of the people who we have turning up to sessions don’t have their own boots and so they are often sharing one pair of boots between a few of them.

“For many, taking part in sport is their first step towards re-engaging with their community and preparing for work. Through initiatives like this, we’ve seen real progress, not just in employability outcomes, but in confidence, wellbeing, and social connection.”

Drop-off points have been set up across the borough to make it easy for residents to donate. Financial contributions are also welcomed and can be made via the campaign’s JustGiving page. Council Leader Alyson Barnes commented: “Rossendale Works is such a fantastic project and makes a real impact on people's lives. By supporting Old Boots, New Dreams, we’re helping ensure that something as simple as lacking the right footwear doesn’t stand in the way of someone rebuilding their future. It’s also another way we’re strengthening community ties and ensuring opportunities are available to everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For anyone wishing to donate boots, you can drop them off 9am-5pm Monday - Friday at:

Adrenaline Centre (also weekends10am – 4pm)

Marl Pits Leisure Centre (also weekends10am – 4pm)

Futures Park

Haslingden Community Link

Monetary donations can be made via the just giving page https://bit.ly/oldbootsnewdreams