Could You Sponsor a Dragon?

By Judith Glover
Published 31st Mar 2025
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 10:48 BST
The Friends of Towneley have reached 45% of their target of £37,000 towards installing some fantastic, Metal Dragon Sculptures in the park. We’ve had some very generous donations so far from Fort Vale, Lancashire Culture and Sport Fund, ParkLife Cafe, H21 Ltd and many generous individuals, but we still need more backers to reach our target in this all or nothing campaign.

The Friends of Towneley Dragon Project involves installing 5 recycled metal Dragon Sculptures made by talented, local artist Sarah Mae Francis and printing 6 environmentally themed Dragon Stories along with a Trail Leaflet.

These are going to be available in Towneley Park for many years to come. Large donations, over £500, will get accreditation, for example, on a sign next to a dragon that’s been sponsored or in one of the books or the trail leaflet.

If you want to help us leave a lasting legacy in Towneley Park and give pleasure to visitors for many years to come please back our project!

https://www.spacehive.com/dragon-sculpture-trail-towneley-park

Use the above link, scan the QR code below or find us on Facebook #Friends of Towneley Park.

The first Dragon Story, available from Towneley Hall Shop.

A mini sculpture of Scout the dragon in the first Dragon Story ‘Scout’s Tears.

One of Sarah Mae Francis’s sculptures.

Scan the code for a video and full details of The Towneley Dragon Project

