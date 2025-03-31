Could You Sponsor a Dragon?

The Friends of Towneley Dragon Project involves installing 5 recycled metal Dragon Sculptures made by talented, local artist Sarah Mae Francis and printing 6 environmentally themed Dragon Stories along with a Trail Leaflet.
These are going to be available in Towneley Park for many years to come. Large donations, over £500, will get accreditation, for example, on a sign next to a dragon that’s been sponsored or in one of the books or the trail leaflet.
If you want to help us leave a lasting legacy in Towneley Park and give pleasure to visitors for many years to come please back our project!
https://www.spacehive.com/dragon-sculpture-trail-towneley-park
Use the above link, scan the QR code below or find us on Facebook #Friends of Towneley Park.