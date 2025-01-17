Contempo Choir's Christmas Concert Hits High Note for Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley's Contempo Choir has once again brought holiday cheer to the community while supporting a vital local cause.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their recent Christmas concert, held on December 20th at Sion Church, raised an impressive £2,242.50 for the East Lancashire Down's Syndrome Support Group.

The choir presented the cheque to the group on January 16th, leaving a lasting impact. "You must really have made a fantastic speech, as well as a brilliant concert!" enthused Rachel Shatliff, a representative of the support group. "Such an amazing total which will make a real difference to our families."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The East Lancashire Down's Syndrome Support Group provides invaluable services and resources to families across the region. Funds raised from the concert will directly support the group's annual weekend away, a crucial event for families affected by Down's Syndrome.

Contempo Choir Christmas 2024

"The weekend away is an opportunity for us all to be together with other parents who share the same joys and challenges as we do," shared one parent. "There's no judgement, no strange looks, it's the most inclusive and amazing experience."

Another parent emphasised the event's significance, stating, "It offers opportunities to try out new activities with families in the same position... It gives families hope that the person they care for is working towards a more independent life."

The charity expressed their gratitude, stating, "These funds will help us provide will make the weekend in May accessible to more families, thank you so much!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas concert's success reflects the dedication and talent of Contempo Choir, as well as the generosity of the Burnley community. The annual performance has become a beloved holiday tradition for many, marking the start of the festive season while supporting worthy causes.

Contempo Choir's Cheque Presentation to ELDSSG 16.01.25

As Contempo Choir prepares for their upcoming summer charity concert, their commitment to combining musical passion with community support continues to inspire.

Those interested in attending future performances or supporting the choir's charitable initiatives can look forward to announcements about their summer concert in the coming months