Contempo Choir Burnley Delights Audience with "Something for Everyone" Charity Concert

Contempo Choir Burnley recently captivated audiences with their "Something for Everyone" summer charity concert on Thursday, July 11th, 2025, successfully raising an impressive £1,725 for SafeNet Domestic Abuse Services.

The multi-genre musical extravaganza lived up to its name, offering a diverse programme that showcased the choir's versatility and talent.

The performance explored a wide array of styles, spanning from the powerful classical strains of "O Fortuna" to the smooth jazz rhythms of "Fly Me to the Moon." The choir demonstrated their impressive range, continuing the energy with a lively country mash-up and a crowd-pleasing Taylor Swift medley, before culminating in a show-stopping rendition of the rock classic, "Livin' on a Prayer."

The funds raised from the concert will directly benefit SafeNet, a vital organisation providing support and services to individuals and families affected by domestic abuse. A cheque for the total amount was officially presented to SafeNet at their Annual General Meeting on July 18th.

Contempo Choir Burnley's commitment to supporting local charities, combined with their engaging and varied performances, continues to make a significant positive impact within the community.

Join Contempo Choir!

Contempo Choir Burnley is currently seeking to enhance their vocal blend and is particularly keen to welcome more male voices to join their ranks. If you have a passion for singing and would like to contribute to a vibrant and welcoming choir, they encourage you to get in touch by messaging the Choir's Facebook page!