Concert in memory of St Peter's Church stalwart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pianist John Mark Rose will perform a recital on October 19th in memory of David Smith.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David and his wife Caroline were instrumental in setting up the Saturday morning concerts at the Burnley church and the recital marks two years since former East Lancashire coroner, David died.John Mark will be performing Lennox Berkeley’s six preludes for piano, in addition to works by Bach and Mozart. Lennox Berkeley was a contemporary of Britten and Tippett and of French and Scottish aristocratic ancestry. He studied with Nadia Boulanger in Paris before returning to England, later becoming a professor of composition at the Royal Academy of Music.

First learning to play the piano at the tender age of four with Marion Hankin, John Mark went on to study at Chetham's School of Music under the tutelage of Peter Lawson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then read music at York University, studying piano with Joan Dixon. John Mark has performed widely across the North of England and at St Peter's, where his return visit will start at 11 a.m. Admission is £7, which includes refreshments served from 10.30 a.m. Free parking is available in the school yard on Rawcliffe Street with disabled parking in the church grounds.

The next recital will be The Orion Ensemble on November 2nd. For more information, see www.stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts and www.lennoxberkeley.org.uk