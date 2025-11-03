Community kitchen launches cookbook

Down Town, in partnership with Burnley Together, has launched its very own digital cookbook.

A celebration of simple, affordable, and nutritious home cooking, the book features 22 easy-to-make recipes and aims to inspire readers to prepare healthy meals from the comfort of their own kitchens.

Their philosophy, which is at the heart of every dish in the collection, reads ‘Good food doesn’t need to be complicated, just full of flavour, affordable, and nourishing’.

The cookbook is just one part of Down Town’s wider mission to make cooking accessible to everyone. Alongside the recipes, they also offer free cooking classes to offer people hands-on experience and confidence to try new things in the kitchen.

Speaking about the initial idea and its subsequent launch, Nicola Larnach, Co-Ordinator at Burnley Together, said: “We just wanted to make sure cooking is an option for everybody, and that’s exactly what this cookbook is all about.

“We recognised early on everyone has different tastes and preferences, so we made sure there was a lot of variety in there; from Mexican to Indian and everything in between.

“All the recipes included are simple and easy to follow, with ingredients that can be sourced locally from our community grocery, which is open Monday to Friday, 09:00 until 16:00 at Down Town.

“There’s also the Valley Street community grocery, which opens Monday to Friday, from 09:30 until 16:30, so customers have different options to source their ingredients.”

Dave Webb, Educational Chef at Burnley Leisure, touches on the importance the cookbook can have on those lacking confidence in the kitchen.

He said: “We’re giving people the skills and techniques to improve their cooking at home. They’re building confidence and passion and are surprised at what they can do with just a little bit of help.

“Some people think they can’t cook and it’s beyond them it’s too difficult, then they find out it can be easy. It’s as difficult as you want to make it.”

The digital cookbook, which is available online only, can be found at the Burnley Together website.