Colne Christ Church School rises to the top of the Beat the Street Pendle total points leaderboard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Currently, Colne Christ Church CE Primary School lead the total points leaderboard, with Sacred Heart RC Colne Primary School and Colne Park Primary School in second and third place. Sarah Robinson, Office Manager at Colne Christ Church Primary School, said: “We are really enjoying Beat the Street and it's great to see so many Christ Church families taking part.”

Currently, Colne Christ Church CE Primary School lead the total points leaderboard, with Sacred Heart RC Colne Primary School and Colne Park Primary School in second and third place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Robinson, Office Manager at Colne Christ Church Primary School, said: “We are really enjoying Beat the Street and it's great to see so many Christ Church families taking part.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria McCoy, Up and Active Healthy Lifestyles Manager / Together an Active Pendle Lead- Pendle Leisure Trust,said: “It's Go Travel week! If you normally drive to school or work, we're challenging you to ditch the car for the week and walk or cycle the journey instead which will mean you avoid the stress of traffic and parking and will be in a positive mindset ready to start the day! Walking to school can help children improve their mood or behaviour and could assist with life skills such as road safety and map reading.

Colne Christ Church players are currently top of the total points leaderboard

“Well done again to everyone who is taking part in Beat the Street Pendle. It’s great to see people of all ages making the most of the game while it’s here to help get exercising safely in green spaces with friends and family and making those first small steps towards a healthier lifestyle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Beat Boxes will be giving out double points from 7am until 9am and then 3pm until 6pm each weekday up to and including 8 October during the game’s Go Travel week! Participants in Beat the Street Pendle have already racked up nearly 27,000 active travel miles and 8,437 people have signed up to take part.

Beat the Street Pendle has been commissioned by Pendle Leisure Trust. It is funded by Pendle Leisure Trust, Canal & River Trust, Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB, Pendle West Primary Care Network, Lancashire County Council, Pendle Borough Council, Active Lancashire, Nelson Town Council, Brierfield Town Council, Great Places Housing Group, and the National Lottery via Sport England. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.