Colne Christ Church School rises to the top of the Beat the Street Pendle total points leaderboard
Currently, Colne Christ Church CE Primary School lead the total points leaderboard, with Sacred Heart RC Colne Primary School and Colne Park Primary School in second and third place.
Sarah Robinson, Office Manager at Colne Christ Church Primary School, said: “We are really enjoying Beat the Street and it's great to see so many Christ Church families taking part.”
Victoria McCoy, Up and Active Healthy Lifestyles Manager / Together an Active Pendle Lead- Pendle Leisure Trust,said: “It's Go Travel week! If you normally drive to school or work, we're challenging you to ditch the car for the week and walk or cycle the journey instead which will mean you avoid the stress of traffic and parking and will be in a positive mindset ready to start the day! Walking to school can help children improve their mood or behaviour and could assist with life skills such as road safety and map reading.
“Well done again to everyone who is taking part in Beat the Street Pendle. It’s great to see people of all ages making the most of the game while it’s here to help get exercising safely in green spaces with friends and family and making those first small steps towards a healthier lifestyle.”
All Beat Boxes will be giving out double points from 7am until 9am and then 3pm until 6pm each weekday up to and including 8 October during the game’s Go Travel week! Participants in Beat the Street Pendle have already racked up nearly 27,000 active travel miles and 8,437 people have signed up to take part.
Beat the Street Pendle has been commissioned by Pendle Leisure Trust. It is funded by Pendle Leisure Trust, Canal & River Trust, Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB, Pendle West Primary Care Network, Lancashire County Council, Pendle Borough Council, Active Lancashire, Nelson Town Council, Brierfield Town Council, Great Places Housing Group, and the National Lottery via Sport England. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.
