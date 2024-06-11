Collection Pot launches competition to find Burnley's best teacher 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nominations are now open for Collection Pot's Teacher of The Year 2024 competition with £1500 in prizes up for grabs. The group collection platform has teamed up with Fun Kids Radio, and is calling on students and parents from all schools to nominate their favourite teachers, teaching assistants, support staff, and headteachers.
This competition aims to celebrate the exceptional dedication of the staff in the educational system across the nation with the winning teacher receiving £250 and a £1000 boost for their school.
Applicants are encouraged to provide reasons as to why their teacher or other staff members deserve to be crowned the winner. Maybe they have created a special breakfast club, or have encouraged students to pursue their dreams.
Throughout the competition Collection Pot and FunKids will be highlighting teachers from each region who stand out for their excellent work, with some nominations receiving a shoutout on FunKids radio.
The competition launches June 10th and will run through to July 5th. The national winner will be named on July 5th.
Collection Pot has £1500 in prizes to give away benefiting not only the winning teacher, but also their school and the student who nominated them.
The winning nomination will receive:
-
For the school a £1,000 donation to your PTA
-
For the teacher £250 in a Collection Pot
-
For the parent a £250 Visit Britain Gift Card
Mike Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Collection Pot said: "Every year we see thousands of parents up and down the country creating pots to thank their child’s teacher. This year we wanted to hear more about the amazing teachers we come across and share their stories”
You can nominate your teacher here.