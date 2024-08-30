Coffee morning brews up boxing fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A coffee morning group is taking to the boxing ring every Friday in a fight to stay fit.

Launched a year ago with funding from Calico Homes’ Community Choice, the Warm Hearts’ Coffee Morning provides breakfast, lunch and a safe space for people in the community every Friday at Valley Street Community Centre.

Around 500 people visited for a brew in that time and many members of the group are now having a go at keeping active and trying something different – boxing.

The group got inspiration to take part in boxing classes after walking past one of Kevin Dand’s training sessions at the boxing gym next door. Kevin is the founder of 5 ways Boxing Club at Valley Street Community Centre.

Warm Hearts’ Coffee Morning takes to the boxing ring at 5 Ways boxing at Valley Street

Pauline Stott saw the boxing club advertised whilst at the coffee morning and decided to give it a try.

Pauline said: ‘After seeing the boxing club advertised, I decided to give it a go and try it out and have been going every Friday ever since.

I find the boxing classes more enjoyable than going to a gym. Kevin is a very passionate and patient coach. Me and my friend, Pat, always look forward to our Friday boxing class.’

5 ways Boxing Club has been up and running for 10 years and is England Boxing registered.

Kevin runs a range of boxing classes for schools and people in the community including the newly formed over 50’s mobility group which has proved popular with the coffee morning group.

5 Ways Boxing has had a huge impact in the local community in giving people something positive to focus on and gaining confidence whether that be an older or younger generation.

The positive impact of 5 Ways Boxing has spread far and wide, gaining support from former Burnley Manager Sean Dyche and the first team players who donated after hearing about the positive influence 5 Ways boxing had on young people in the area.

Kevin’s former boxing coach, David Gaskell, was his inspiration for setting up a community boxing gym after David had sent up a boxing gym in Hong Kong as part of the operation breakthrough initiative.

Kevin said: ‘He was an inspiration to me; I was getting fed up and wanted to do something different. After travelling to Hong Kong to see David, I wanted to get involved in community boxing and open my own gym.

We are always wanting to try new things and change perspectives on boxing. Whether it is a younger or older generation, it is a great way to gain confidence and give something for people to aspire and look forward to whether that is short or long term.’