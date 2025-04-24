Cliviger wind fund now open
The 2025/2026 ScottishPower Renewables ‘Coal Clough’ Windfarm Benefit Fund is open for applications.
The fund is open to constituted and non-constituted organisations, voluntary, community, and faith groups that directly benefit Cliviger residents.
There are two grants. A smaller grant of £500 is available year-round and a larger grant up to £10,000 is available annually , with the deadline for the 2025/2026 fund on Friday, May 23.
Details of money spent in 2024/2025, together with guidance notes and application forms are accessible via https://clivigerparishcouncil.com/scottishpower-renewables-coal-clough-windfarm-benefit-fund/,
Any further information can be sought from the clerk, Rebecca Hay via email [email protected]