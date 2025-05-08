Cliviger date for Sir Cliff look-alike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entertainer who began his life on stage as a touring professional dancer comes to Cliviger on with his most successful show – Cliff …As if.

Will Chandler launched his light-hearted show impersonating Cliff Richard in 2007, a year before Cliff’s 50th anniversary and when they met, the following year, Cliff was so impressed with the likeness that he told Will: “It’s good to meet me!”

The tribute show will take place on Saturday, June 14, at Mount Zion Independent Methodist Church, Burnley Road, Cliviger, at 7pm.

The performance will contain many of Sir Cliff’s popular songs from the last five decades including the opportunity for the audience to song-along.

Will Chandler as Sir Cliff

“It is going to be a fantastic evening of light-hearted entertainment,” said Martin Ashby-Smith, the organiser and a member of the church.

“The show will last about two hours with a short interval for free refreshments. Will is also going to take part in our Father’s Day service on the following day at 11.45 am. These are two occasions not to be missed for Cliff lovers or anyone wanting a good evening and a church service which is a little different.”

Tickets for the concert cost £10 and can be obtained from Martin Ashby-Smith on 07969 675974 or by email [email protected].