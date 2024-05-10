Clitheroe Town Council Mayor Making ceremony
The new Town Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Clitheroe took office on 07 May 2024
Councillor Donna O'Rourke was elected Town Mayor of Clitheroe on 07 May 2024 and Councillor Michael Graveston was elected Deputy Mayor.
After a short parade through Clitheroe and the Annual Meeting the Mayoral party attended a reception at The Rose & Crown Hotel.