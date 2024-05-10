Clitheroe Town Council Mayor Making ceremony

By Cathryn HolmesContributor
Published 10th May 2024, 13:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The new Town Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Clitheroe took office on 07 May 2024

Councillor Donna O'Rourke was elected Town Mayor of Clitheroe on 07 May 2024 and Councillor Michael Graveston was elected Deputy Mayor.

After a short parade through Clitheroe and the Annual Meeting the Mayoral party attended a reception at The Rose & Crown Hotel.

Related topics:MayorClitheroeDeputy MayorTown Mayor