Clitheroe Rotary's 91st Birthday Party
Clitheroe Rotary celebrates its 91st birthday Charter Night at Mytton Fold Hotel. President David Wymer welcomed his guests, including Rotary District Governor, Cath Robinson together with Mayor of Ribble Valley, Louise Edge and Clitheroe Town Mayor, Donna O'Rourke.
Guest Speaker was RVBC Mayor Louise, who talked about her civic duties as Mayor, in this the the fiftieth year since the formation of Ribble Valley Borough Council.
President David thanked his fellow Rotarians and friends of Rotary for the work they do in the town as well as Internationally. Rotary is open to all who whould like to do their bit to help others, either as members of Rotary or, just as a supporter joining in various activities.
Current projects arer Wrap UP East Lancashire, where unwanted coats can be donated at local supermarkets, plus our day on Clitheroe Market, Saturday October 26th when we will be collecting unwanted coats, tools, sewing machines, spectacles, hearing aids, mobile phones and chargers, all of which will be passed onto to help those in need.