Clitheroe Rotary Donate £14,750

Local Charities benefit from the President's end of year donations.

Clitheroe Rotary Donates £14,750 to Local Charities.

Outgoing Clitheroe Rotary President, Robert Irwin, has handed over his chain of office to incoming President, David Wymer. In-tern, David passed on the President Elect 'gong' to Phil Naylor.

As is traditional, Robert took this opportunity to invite representatives of local charities to our handover lunch, and distributed cheques to a total value of £14,750.

Ruth Thompson receives a Paul Harris Fellowship from Robert Irwin

This amount has been raised via Clitheroe Rotary fundraising efforts, including a Charity Golf Day in May, which raised a record £9,000, our share of the Santa Sleigh collection, in conjunction with Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Round Table. The Ribble Valley Ride, just a few weeks ago, and various other fund-raising events. We also support the Bonfire Committee who raised, and have distributed, an additional £16,500 to Ribble Valley charities.

The £14,750 distributed by Robert went to:

Blood Bikes Northwest, The Olive Branch, First Responders, RV Crossroads Care Time 4 You, Art 4 All, Barrow School PTA, St. James's School PTA, SS Michael & John's School PTA, The Salvation Army Clitheroe, Derian House Hospice, Wooden Spoon, NW Air Ambulance, East Lancs Hospice and McMillan Cancer Care.

A special award of Rotary’s prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship was made to Clitheroe Charity, The Olive Branch. The Olive Branch provides discrete help and support to those who need signposting in the right direction, whether it be financial, health, legal, housing, or many other kinds of help that is available in the Ribble Valley. The award was received by Ruth Thompson of the Clitheroe Food Bank.

President Robert also recognised the work of three senior Rotarians, by presenting them with Honorary Membership of Rotary. They are Allan Sowerbutts, Bill Barker and Howard Spensley