Clitheroe Rotary awards a third Paul Harris Corporate Fellowship

The most prestigious award made by Rotary

A Paul Harris Fellowship is the most prestigious award made by Rotary to celebrate and recognise individual or corporate service to the community.

During his year as President of Clitheroe Rotary, Robert Irwin has introduced the concept of corporate awards. And now, having already awarded Paul Harris Fellowships to Art4All and Crossroads Care, Robert is ending his year in office by making an award to the Ribble Valley Gateway Trust ("RVGT”).

The RVGT was established as a CIO in 2016 jointly by the churches in Clitheroe, Its primary purpose is to relieve poverty and assist those who are disadvantaged by health, disability or financial hardship, within the Ribble Valley administrative area.

Colin White receives the Paul Harris Fellowship certificate from Rotary President Robert Irwin

Projects run by the trust include:

Art4All, which is already recognised and supported by Rotary. Art4All provides weekly classes, led by a qualified art teacher along with volunteers, catering for students who are disadvantaged or have special needs.

Gateway Trust Counselling, which provides affordable counselling sessions offered by professionally qualified counsellors to individuals who self-refer, or have been signposted by GP’s, local businesses, churches, care agencies, friend and family.

Ribble Valley Food Bank, which provides over 250 food parcels each month to those in need, as well as signposting individuals and families to relevant agencies for advice and support.

Chair of Gateway Trust Board of Trustees, Colin White, said “we are delighted that Clitheroe Rotary has selected RVGT for this prestigious award. This honours the hard work, creativity and compassion of the staff and volunteers, who serve on the projects that are managed by the RVGT.”