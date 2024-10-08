Clitheroe Light Engineering celebrates 50 years of business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A celebration was held at Clitheroe Light Engineering last week to mark 50 years in business on a beautiful day in the Ribble Valley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marley’s Pizza supplied delicious pizzas that were enjoyed by all the employees and cakes supplied by Lou Lou’s and Studio Bakery.

Clitheroe Light Engineering was started in 1974 by Kevin Wilkinson and his wife Elaine and is still managed by the Wilkinson family today. Over the last 50 years the business has grown into a highly respected machining engineering firm manufacturing parts for various sectors such as Food & Beverage industry, Aerospace, Automotive, Mining, Railway and Hydraulics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company moved to its current site in 1983 and has expanded since then and invested heavily in personnel, training, machinery and business development. The company boasts a modern progressive approach to management including business plans and objectives and with the resource to provide the technology to fulfil the most challenging of projects.

The Team at Clitheroe Light Engineering

The company has a balance of youthful enthusiasm and in-depth experience. The entire workforce is proud of the work it produces and is committed to a system of continual improvement in accordance with the company’s accreditation to the ISO9001 quality standard.

In March 2024 Bryden Capital became the new owners of Clitheroe Light Engineering and are keen to continue investment into personnel, machinery and emerging technologies to help drive the company forward with a view to long term growth.

Chris Hall, Managing Director of Bryden Capital says “We are delighted to be working with the team at Clitheroe Light Engineering, thus marking a significant step in Bryden’s strategy to drive growth through targeted investment and talent development. This acquisition will add to Bryden Capital’s engineering/manufacturing platform of British businesses and thus enhance CLE’s operational capacity and capabilities, whilst empowering its team with the resources and support to unlock future potential. Bryden’s commitment to innovation and workforce development ensures sustainable expansion for both companies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Meloy, Managing Director of Clitheroe Light Engineering states “We are thrilled to have Bryden Capital on board and we are excited for the future potential growth to progress our well established, greatly respected business within existing and new sectors.”

The picture shows the team outside the premises with Managing Director, Helen Meloy, in the middle front.